The agent of Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji says "major clubs" are keeping tabs on the winger amid reported interest from Brighton.

FC Copenhagen's Sweden's forward #40 Roony Bardghji (L) celebrates after scoring the 4-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester United FC in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 8, 2023. (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The 18-year-old is thought of as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, with the teenager scoring 10 goals in 23 games for the Danish Superliga outfit this season.

Bardghji is also a reported target for Manchester United and Chelsea and scored the winning goal in a dramatic 4-3 Champions League triumph over Erik ten Hag's men earlier this month.

Now, his agent, Christian Emile, has spoken about the transfer interest revolving around the Swedish under-21 international, without saying whether or not the Seagulls are in the race to sign the youngster.

He said, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "[Bardghji is] one of the most exciting talents in the world and also the future of Swedish football since Zlatan, it's natural that he is being monitored by major clubs".

When asked about a possible move away from Copenhagen, Emile added: "It's too early to say now... but one thing is for sure – you'll get used to seeing Roony perform on the biggest stage."