Carlos Baleba. | Getty Images

Carlos Baleba’s Brighton future has been in the spotlight during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United are ready to turn their attention away from Carlos Baleba.

The Brighton talent has been at the centre of speculation surrounding him with a departure from the Amex Stadium, with the Red Devils strongly linked with the highly-rated 21-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ruben Amorim’s men are now prepared to focus on different targets despite the ongoing transfer saga with the Cameroon international.

TalkSPORT have claimed Manchester United are looking at Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton after an outstanding 18 months at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old is being eyed as a cheaper option than Baleba, who Albion have valued at £115m but have made clear is not for sale in the transfer window.

A move for the England international won’t be easier for the Old Trafford outfit, though, with the Blackburn-born talent under contract with the Eagles until 2029 - and seen as an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s engine room. The Manchester Evening News, have suggested the England international is priced at £60m by the south London club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlos Baleba transfer saga so far

At the start of the month, reports elsewhere claimed Manchester United were keen to sign Baleba before deadline day on September 1.

It had been reported that Albion’s Premier League rivals were set to enquire over the talented midfielder’s services. CEO Paul Barber rubbished those claims and insisted he had received no contact from Old Trafford.

Carlos Baleba started Brighton's opener against Fulham on Saturday. | Getty Images

When asked about the speculation, he said: We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

“Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

With Baleba’s future still uncertain, Fabian Hurzeler made it clear the Cameroon international would not be departing amid reports a £115m price tag had been slapped on.

Speaking ahead of the opening game of the season, the head coach said: “Very, very, very confident yes… it’s just my belief.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t see any change (from Carlos Baleba). The only thing he’s changed is his hair in the last two weeks…

“But overall, he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his teammates; he’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have the process he had in the last season. So I didn’t see any big change and he is an option to start tomorrow (against Fulham).”

Baleba started Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fulham on Saturday before being withdrawn with 21 minutes to go.