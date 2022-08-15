Man United, West Ham and Arsenal linked with unlikely swoop for Brighton's newest star

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder was one of the stand-out performers in Albion’s historic 2-1 victory in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game at Old Trafford.
According to The Mirror, Caicedo has also attracted the interest of Arsenal and has overseas heavyweights such as Juventus and Atletico Madrid – who are monitoring his progress.
United had previously been interested in Caicedo with the player near the top of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list of targets – only for the club to subsequently pull the plug on a move.
Most Popular
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
'Attractive' - Sergio Aguero makes Brighton for Europe claim – plus Everton, Newcastle and Aston Villa surprises
Newcastle's Eddie Howe reflects on 'harsh' call against Callum Wilson during Brighton draw and assesses Dan Burn's return
'Outstanding' Graham Potter 'deserves all the credit that he gets’ says fellow Premier League manager
Caicedo joined Graham Potter’s side on four and a half year deal from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million – in the winter transfer window of the 2020/2021 season – but did not make an appearance for the Seagulls.
The Ecuadorian was sent out on season-long loan to Belgium side Beerschot in June 2021, but was recalled in January after a string of impressive performances.
He made his Premier League debut in the 2–1 away win over Arsenal in April and scored his first goal for the Albion when opening the scoreline in the 4–0 win over Manchester United.