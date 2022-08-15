Man United, West Ham and Arsenal linked with unlikely swoop for Brighton's newest star

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder was one of the stand-out performers in Albion’s historic 2-1 victory in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game at Old Trafford.

According to The Mirror, Caicedo has also attracted the interest of Arsenal and has overseas heavyweights such as Juventus and Atletico Madrid – who are monitoring his progress.

United had previously been interested in Caicedo with the player near the top of former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list of targets – only for the club to subsequently pull the plug on a move.

Moises Caicedo of Brighton during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford

Caicedo joined Graham Potter’s side on four and a half year deal from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million – in the winter transfer window of the 2020/2021 season – but did not make an appearance for the Seagulls.

The Ecuadorian was sent out on season-long loan to Belgium side Beerschot in June 2021, but was recalled in January after a string of impressive performances.