Manchester City 'don't need' Brighton and Hove Albion ace, says former Liverpool star

Kaoru Mitoma has fast become one of the stars of this season’s Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion.

In 27 appearances this season, the Japanese wing wizard has scored nine goals and produced six assists – including two of each in their superb FA Cup run. With Leo Trossard leaving to join Arsenal, Mitoma has stepped up and filled the Belgium star’s shoes very quickly.

But Mitoma’s success has inevitably brought a lot of transfer speculation, including from Manchester City. But one former Liverpool star has told him to stay put and become a better footballer at Brighton.

Brighton player Kaoru Mitoma looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on March 11, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking to exclusively to Betfred, Steve McManaman said: ““He’s done really well, but Manchester City have [Riyad] Mahrez, [Phil] Foden and [Jack] Grealish.

"They don’t need Mitoma. His form in recent months has been excellent, but it’s better just staying at Brighton and playing, developing and becoming a better footballer. Brighton has a lovely model.

"They don’t need to sell their players as they want to get into European competition. Tony Bloom can do what he wants and he showed that when he didn’t allow [Moisés] Caicedo to leave, which was rightly so.

"If Mitoma keeps on developing, then he will be worth more money next year, so as far as I’m concerned, he should just stay. At the moment, Manchester City and Manchester United don’t need him.”

Mitoma has been away on international duty with Japan and scored in their 2-1 defeat against Colombia on Tuesday. Mitoma has now registered eight goals and five assists in his last 16 appearances for club and country.