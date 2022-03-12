Michael Owen makes bold Liverpool prediction and pinpoints reason for Brighton's worrying slide

Brighton have been out-of-sorts of late and will be determined to end their four match losing streak against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title chasers.

Liverpool are six points adrift of leaders Man City with a game in hand and will aim to narrow that gap in today's lunchtime kick-off.

Albion are boosted by the return of Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana.

Former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen says Jurgen Klopp's team will have too much firepower for Graham Potter's Brighton

Mwepu has been sidelined since early January with injury and illness and boss Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.

Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.

There are a few other niggles but manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.

Writing in his Bet Victor predictions blog Owen wrote: "Brighton’s form really has dipped over the last month or so. They just aren’t scoring enough goals right now, after all only Burnley and Norwich have less all season.

"There’s no danger of this side going down, but Graham Potter will want to target finishing in the top 10.

"Liverpool’s last couple of games haven’t seen them quite at their best. They got the win over West Ham but did concede a few chances in that game and on another day, could have drawn.

"The defeat to Inter on Tuesday was frustrating, mainly because they had more than enough chances to win that game.

"Liverpool are due a game in which they score a few goals, they are creating plenty of chances. I think that will come here. 3-1 Liverpool."