Michael Owen makes 'under the radar' Newcastle United prediction ahead of Brighton - and surprising Joelinton claim

Graham Potter's Albion arrive on the back of three consecutive defeats and have shipped seven goals in the process.

Newcastle however are on an upward curve and their recent form has pulled them clear of the relegation zone.

Michael Owen believes Brighton could well be in for another tough afternoon at Newcastle

Another victory today for Eddie Howe's team would further ease anxiety and Owen feels the Magpies should just about have enough in their locker to sneak this one.

"Newcastle’s recent improvement has been brilliant.'" wrote Owen in his Bet Victor predictions blog.

"If anything, I think the job Eddie Howe has done has gone under the radar.

"Obviously, they spent some money in January, but Trippier has been injured and Bruno Guimaraes hasn’t featured much.

"Howe has improved a lot of the players that were already there, such as Joelinton and Fraser.

"Brighton have lost three in a row, and their performances have dipped a little. They made such a good start to the season that they’re in no danger of relegation, but I’m sure Graham Potter would have been targeting a top eight finish.

"I can see another win for Newcastle. The recent form is superb, and they’ll edge this 2-1."

Team news

Newcastle could have Allan Saint-Maximin back for their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The French winger has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but boss Eddie Howe was hopeful he would be able to return to training on Friday.

Matt Ritchie is closing in on a return from his knee injury but Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis all remain sidelined.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento following spells out injured.

Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Potter said: "Adam Lallana has made good progress. We think he’ll train tomorrow, hopefully. So that's good for us.

"Whether he’s able to start the game is another thing but it's good to have him available. Adam Webster will still be missing.

"He was set back in his injury so he has an outside chance of Tottenham but otherwise it’ll be after the international break.

"Enock has come back from his illness. He’s had his first training session today so the weekend might be too soon for him but good that he's back and Jeremy Sarmiento has been training. So he's involved in the squad."