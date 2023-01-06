Middlesbrough v Brighton team news: Roberto De Zerbi gives update on Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed Danny Welbeck is available to play for Brighton’s FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough tomorrow (January 7)

Brighton travel to the Riverside Stadium to face the in-form Championship side looking to progress to the fourth round of the competition for the third consecutive season.

The Italian has been without Welbeck and defender Adam Webster since losing both to injury in a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa in December.

De Zerbi said that Welbeck was available to play against Boro, but did not say whether the striker would start or being named as one of the substitutes.

Defender Webster is still unavailable for Albion, with De Zerbi giving no indication for when the centre-back would return to action.

The Brighton boss said: “Danny Welbeck is able to play. I haven’t decided yet if he will be in the first XI or part of the team in the second half.

"Adam Webster no, he cannot play. I don’t want to take a risk with him for this game, we will see what happens next week. Deniz Undav is also available.”

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is also in line to make his first appearance since returning from the celebrations in South America, but is also unlikely to start tomorrow’s game.

De Zerbi said: “I don’t want to take any risks with Alexis. He will play one part of the game, maybe Adam Lallana the same.”

The Seagulls have been on fine form since returning action following the 2022 World Cup, picking up two victories from three games, both away from home, scoring nine goals in the process.

Their latest triumph came in a unforgettable 4-1 victory away at Goodison Park, leaving the De Zerbi’s side eighth in the Premier League table after seventeen games.

Their opponents on Saturday have also impressed under new boss Michael Carrick. The ex-Manchester United midfielder has overseen 7 wins in his first ten games in charge, the best start for any Middlesbrough manager since Bryan Robson back in 1994, taking the club from 21st to fifth in the Championship table.

Carrick will be without defender Matthew Clarke for the visit of Brighton, with the 26-year-old suffering from a back injury,

The former England international is likely to rotate his XI for this cup clash then the likes of Rodrigo Muniz and Duncan Watmore are candidates for starting berths on Saturday.