Move to Brighton a 'dream come true' for Seagulls new boy

Having arrived from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last weekend, Adingra said it was a ‘dream come to true’ to join the Seagulls.

The 20-year-old joins a list of exciting purchases made by Brighton since they joined the Premier League, keeping very much with the club’s focus on youth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Since I was just a little kid, I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League”, Adingra said.

Having arrived from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland last weekend, Simon Adingra said it was a ‘dream come to true’ to join the Seagulls. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

“It is the best league in the world and this is a dream come true.”

It seems quite fitting that the Ivorian came through the Right To Dream academy in Ghana, therefore, which has produced several players who now compete in European leagues.

Were he to make a league start during his time at the Seagulls, Adingra would become the academy’s first graduate to make a Premier League debut.

“I have worked really hard to get here so I’m feeling happy and also proud of myself”, said the winger.

“After talking to Brighton, I knew this was the club for me. It’s exciting. The plan the club has for me is good, and I know they use a lot of young players and play good attacking football which suits me.

“That’s what I love and want to be a part of.”

The plan for Adingra is understood to include a loan, possibly to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, this season.

The Belgian club, co-owned by Tony Bloom, has seen Percy Tau, Soufyan Ahannach, Alex Cochrane, Kacper Kozłowski and Kaoru Mitoma loaned to them from Brighton in recent seasons in a mutually beneficial relationship.

With the Brussels-based team only denied the Belgian First Division A title by Club Brugge last season, there is also the opportunity to gain trophy-winning experience there.

Adingra will hope to continue his development wherever his short-term future is, with the aim of calling The Amex home in the future.

“For anyone who might not know about me, I like to go one-v-one and take players on. I enjoy running at defenders and beating them.