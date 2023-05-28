Roberto De Zerbi admitted that Brighton will have to ‘build a new squad to prepare’ for a tougher season next year.

The Italian has had a phenomenal first season in England, guiding Albion to the Europa League in an historic achievement.

This is even more impressive when you consider the size of the squad De Zerbi has had to choose from, due to a hectic fixture schedule and subsequent injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking forward to starting the next season,” De Zerbi said, ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday (May 28).

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has had a phenomenal first season in England, guiding Albion to the Europa League in an historic achievement.(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have to work in this holiday. We have to build a new squad to prepare for a new season. The next season will be tougher than this season.

"We don't need too many players. We have to understand if [Moises] Caicedo and [Alexis] Mac Allister leave, then we have to bring in very good players."

The former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss said the ‘history of the Premier League’ shows that, when teams of Brighton’s stature qualify for Europe, ‘you have to fight the next season to don’t get relegated’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he admitted he doesn’t yet know how much money he will have to spend in the transfer window.

He added: “If we lose some players, for sure we will arrive with new big big player, 100 per cent. I believe in my club.

"I believe in Tony [Bloom]. I believe in the recruiting staff. I have no doubt we will build a stronger squad.

“I can speak only about the characteristics and quality of the player. The money is not my work. It depends how many players leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For sure I can tell you we have to have a stronger, bigger squad. We will play four competitions. We have to be ready to compete in our way. We arrived with 14, 15 players in a crucial part of the season this year.”

Ahead of the final day of the season, De Zerbi said opponents Aston Villa ‘deserves to achieve Europe’. Unai Emery’s side need a win to guarentee they will finish above Tottenham and Brentford in seventh – to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

But Albion will not make it easy for their hosts in a game, which will now be shown live on Sky Sports.

"We have to respect our club, our fans, ourselves in every situation,” De Zerbi said. “Training sessions, friendly game, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup. We have to play seriously the whole time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will prepare on our best for the next game. We leave to Birmingham to win and to play our way.

“It’s another very tough game. They have big players and a a clear style of play. We have to arrive ready.

"In every game, in every training session, we have to show something. I have to show something and the players too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad