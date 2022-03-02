Newcastle United injury news: The two-word update fans craved ahead of Brighton and Southampton

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will hope to have his star man available this week

Newcastle United dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin gave fans an injury update ahead of the Saturday lunchtime clash with Brighton at St James' Park.

The French attacker sustained a calf injury during last month's victory against Aston Villa and missed the games at West Ham and Brentford.

Saint-Maximin travelled to Monaco for treatment on his troublesome calf with his trusted physio Alexandre Baccili.

The 24-year-old is pleased with his progress and posted a positive update on Instagram that will have pleased the Newcastle fans and manager Eddie Howe.

"I'm back" declared Saint-Maximin on Instagram ahead of Albion's trip to St James' Park to face the Magpies.

Whether he starts or not is a matter for Howe to decide as he assesses the Frenchman's fitness this week and also balances the needs of the squad.

Newcastle have impressed in Saint-Maximin's absence, having drawn away at West Ham and then beating Brentford 2-0.

The return of their star attacker and crowd favourite is however a huge boost and will pose a threat to the Brighton rearguard who have shipped seven goals in their last three matches without scoring.

"We’re now keeping our fingers crossed and hoping we can get him ready for next week," said Howe after Brentford.

"I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.

"If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”

“We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end."

The Magpies will however be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier - both are not expected to return until later in the season.

Newcastle, seven games unbeaten, are now four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches.