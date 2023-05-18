Newcastle are looking to cement their Champions League spot with a victory against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (May 18).

The Magpies have been one of the surprise packages of this season and gone from relegation candidates to European hopefuls under Eddie Howe’s management.

The boys in black and white will not want to get carried away though, with a draw at Leeds and a defeat to Arsenal in their last two games allowing Liverpool and Manchester United to close the gap on them in third to one point with wins over the weekend.

Their opponents at St James Park are also attempting to achieve their unexpected European dream with a victory. The Seagulls are currently sixth, in a Europa League qualifying spot, and have two games in hand on all the teams around them.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are coming off off the back a strange run of results in their last five games; having beaten Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves but also lost to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Howe is not expected to make many changes from the 2-2 draw at Elland Road. The Newcastle boss confirmed that Sean Longstaff was still unavailable with a foot injury, whilst Jacob Murphy was requiring a late fitness test, having missed the Leeds draw with a groin problem.

With this in mind, hear is how we expect Newcastle to line-up against Brighton..

1 . GK: Nick Pope The Newcastle shot-stopper has kept 13 clean sheets this season, the joint-third highest in the Premier League, but hasn’t kept any in his last five games. Photo: Stu Forster

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier The England international has played every game for Eddie Howe this season and has been one of his best and most consistent performers. The 32-year-old has also contributed six assists and one goal. Photo: Stu Forster

3 . CB: Sven Botman A rock at the back for the Magpies since moving from Lille for £31.8m. Photo: Stu Forster

4 . CB: Fabian Schar Will make his 139th appearance for the club if picked this evening. Photo: Michael Regan