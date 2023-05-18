Newcastle United predicted line-up against Brighton: Eddie Howe looking to take one step closer towards Champions League football
Newcastle are looking to cement their Champions League spot with a victory against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (May 18).
The Magpies have been one of the surprise packages of this season and gone from relegation candidates to European hopefuls under Eddie Howe’s management.
The boys in black and white will not want to get carried away though, with a draw at Leeds and a defeat to Arsenal in their last two games allowing Liverpool and Manchester United to close the gap on them in third to one point with wins over the weekend.
Their opponents at St James Park are also attempting to achieve their unexpected European dream with a victory. The Seagulls are currently sixth, in a Europa League qualifying spot, and have two games in hand on all the teams around them.
HAVE YOU READ THIS?
Eight ruled out and two doubts - Brighton injury latest and return dates revealed ahead of Newcastle
Roberto De Zerbi’s side are coming off off the back a strange run of results in their last five games; having beaten Manchester United, Arsenal and Wolves but also lost to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and Everton.
Howe is not expected to make many changes from the 2-2 draw at Elland Road. The Newcastle boss confirmed that Sean Longstaff was still unavailable with a foot injury, whilst Jacob Murphy was requiring a late fitness test, having missed the Leeds draw with a groin problem.
With this in mind, hear is how we expect Newcastle to line-up against Brighton..