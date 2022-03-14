Newcastle United preparing mega deal for £50m striker to scupper Brighton and Manchester United transfer plans

Albion have been keen to bolster their attacking ranks for a number of transfer windows and had previously been linked with a move for Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez.

Brighton were in talks last summer to land the striker from Benfica in a £25m deal but negotiations for the 22-year-old broke down.

Albion's interest cooled but Nunez has continued to impress and Benfica's asking price has rocketed to an eye-watering £50m plus - which is way out of Brighton's league.

Newcastle however have no such financial constraints and their move away from the relegation places has enabled them to step-up their summer search with more confidence.

Nunez is now a priority target for the Magpies and it is believed they were quoted around Uruguay international in January but it could reach closer to £60m - especially if they want to nip ahead of Manchester United, who are also keen.

Newcastle are also lining up an agreement with Aston Villa for left-back Matty Targett, who has impressed while on loan, plus Eddie Howe's men plan to return for Lille centre-back Sven Botman.

Summer is likely to be a busy time at St James' Park with Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and former captain Isaac Hayden all expected to depart.

Newcastle, who signed Brighton's Dan Burn in a £13m deal last January, also hope to finally appoint former Albion technical director Dan Ashworth this summer.

Ashworth is currently on gardening leave having left his post at the Amex and will take-up a similar role in the north east. The former FA man is expected to have an input in Newcastle's transfer activities this summer.