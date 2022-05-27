Newcastle United reopen talks with Brighton in attempt to finalise Dan Ashworth deal

Newcastle United have reopened negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion in an attempt to conclude a deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:28 am

It was reported in The Athletic last month that Albion didn’t want to release the 51-year-old, who resigned from his role at the Amex in February, from gardening leave unless the Magpies paid 'significant compensation'.

It was reported that Newcastle could be made to wait until November to sign Ashworth as both parties negotiated a suitable compensation package.

But The Daily Mail has reported that negotiations have resumed and both clubs are hoping to reach a resolution.

Newcastle United have reopened negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion in an attempt to conclude a deal for sporting director Dan Ashworth. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sources say discussions have been highly constructive with the Magpies moving closer to a compensation fee that suits the Seagulls.

The Toon hope an agreement can be struck before the beginning of the summer transfer window on Friday, June 10.

The former FA technical director’s imminent arrival will be the first major off-field appointment at St James’ Park since the Saudi-backed takeover in October 2021.

