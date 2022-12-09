England and penalty shootouts have historically had a difficult relationship and many fear this method will be the Three Lions downfall on Saturday.

Their last eight opponents have been spearheaded by the World Cup’s best player so far in Kylian Mbappé.

Gareth Southgate’s side face world champions France in the quarter-final stage at the Al Bayt Stadium, with both sides being two of the tournament's strongest performers so far.

England, along with the Netherlands, are the only team to have not lost so far in Qatar, being the tournament's top goal scorers with 12 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their last eight opponents have been spearheaded by the World Cup’s best player so far in Kylian Mbappé. The 23-year-old has netted five times, scoring two as France brushed aside Poland 3-1 in the round of 16.

With two evenly matched sides going head-to-head in such a big game, the dreaded penalty shootout may be required to decide the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As France and England prepare for their most important game of the tournament, which team will thrive under pressure and which will drop the ball?

Experts at BesteOnlineCasinos.com, decided to find out the number of winning goals in extra time, the last five minutes and the last 30 minutes, for all players in the current France and England World Cup squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This covers all seasons and competitions that they have played in. They also looked at the success of the teams at World Cup penalty shootouts.

The defending world champions have scored the most penalties at World Cup competitions at 77.27 per cent – six per cent more than England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

France midfielder Antoine Greizmann has had the highest conversion rate for France at 77.27 per cent across all competitions. Despite not scoring any goals thus far in the World Cup, the Atletico Madrid forward has been a key player for the team, setting up numerous opportunities.

Likewise, England captain striker Harry Kane has the highest conversion rate for England at 71.27. Despite only scoring one goal in the competition against Senegal, Kane has proved a pivotal part of play with his ability to influence the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England and France are neck and neck for goals scored under pressure, both scoring 117 goals in the last 30 minutes of games.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England players has scored 21 winning goals in extra time, 37 in the last 5 minutes and 59 in the last 30 minutes (excluding last five minutes) across their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane has scored the most goals under pressure in the squad. The Tottenham striker has scored five winning goals in extra time, 10 in the last five minutes and 20 in the last 30 minutes.