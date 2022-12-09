Supercomputer predicts England vs France game and names eventual 2022 World Cup winner

England will beat France and reach the 2022 World Cup final – a supercomputer has predicted.

BetVictor’s 2022 World Cup Predictor has been updated ahead of the quarter-finals, which begins today (December 9) when Brazil face Croatia at the Education City Stadium.

England will face current world champions France tomorrow, hoping to make the semi-final of an international tournament for the third time in a row.

The Three Lions had previously gone 22 years without making the final four of a major competition, but have been one of the most impressive teams of the tournament so far.

This tournament will likely be the last for Croatia's captain, talisman and all-time greatest player Luka Modrić. The 2018 Runners-up are predicted to bow out in the last 8, losing 1-0 to Brazil.

Gareth Southgate’s men, alongside the Netherlands, are the only teams to have not lost a game in Qatar, being the tournament's top goal scorers with 12 goals.

They do however, face one of the toughest tests in world football at the Al Bayt Stadium tomorrow, with Le Blues making an incredibly strong defence of their title.

Spearheaded by the talisman Kylian Mbappé, France topped their group and then comfortably swept aside Poland with a 3-1 win in the round of 16.

BetVictors supercomputer’s predicted that Saturday's showdown will end 1-1 after extra time, with the Three Lions then winning 4-3 on penalties.

The boys in orange are one of only two teams not to lose in Qatar so far this tournament. However, the Supercomputer believes this run will end very soon, predicting them to lose 2-1 to Argentina.

But who does BetVictor’s Predictor think will win the World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup surprise package have won the hearts and minds of football fans with their run to the Last 8, but the Supercomputer believes the romance will end there, predicting them to lose 3-0 Portugal.

The 2018 winners may be a lot of people's favourites to win the trophy, but not according to this Supercomputer.

England's potential semi-final opponents demolished Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 and are predicted to score three against Morocco in the quarter-final. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will likely retire without a World Cup winners medal, as the Supercomputer sees his nation losing 1-0 to Gareth Southgate's side.

Similar to his rival Ronaldo, Lionel Messi is hunting a World Cup winners medal before he retires, with many seeing Qatar as his last opportunity to do so. The Supercomputer does not predict a fairy-tale ending for the 5'5 foot magician, with his side losing on penalties to their arch rivals Brazil.

The supercomputer believe England will make history by reaching their first World Cup final in 56 years. However, they will not be adding a second star to the top of their crest, losing 3-1 in the final.

