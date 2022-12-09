Supercomputer predicts England vs France game and names eventual 2022 World Cup winner

But who does BetVictor’s Predictor think will win the World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup surprise package have won the hearts and minds of football fans with their run to the Last 8, but the Supercomputer believes the romance will end there, predicting them to lose 3-0 Portugal.
The 2018 winners may be a lot of people's favourites to win the trophy, but not according to this Supercomputer.
England's potential semi-final opponents demolished Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 and are predicted to score three against Morocco in the quarter-final. However, Cristiano Ronaldo will likely retire without a World Cup winners medal, as the Supercomputer sees his nation losing 1-0 to Gareth Southgate's side.
Similar to his rival Ronaldo, Lionel Messi is hunting a World Cup winners medal before he retires, with many seeing Qatar as his last opportunity to do so. The Supercomputer does not predict a fairy-tale ending for the 5'5 foot magician, with his side losing on penalties to their arch rivals Brazil.
The supercomputer believe England will make history by reaching their first World Cup final in 56 years. However, they will not be adding a second star to the top of their crest, losing 3-1 in the final.
Brazil have been one of the most exciting teams to watch at this tournament, with their endless attacking talents dazzling on the world stage. The Supercomputer believes Seleção will go on to become world champions for the sixth time, beating England 3-1 in the final.