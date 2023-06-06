Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to launch a club-record ‘£40m’ bid for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Albion, played a key role in helping the Seagulls deliver European football for the first time in their history.

The England under-21 international, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, made 22 senior appearances in all competitions for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign, playing a grand total of 1,613 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls have already seen a £30m bid for Colwill rejected by the Blues. Reports suggest the Cobham graduate will be part of new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for next season.

But Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls faithful have both made it clear they would love to see the young gun back at the Amex next season.

And Brighton look set to return for Colwill with a bid that would eclipse the club’s record £30m acquisition of João Pedro from Watford.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “EXCL: Brighton are now preparing a new, record bid for Levi Colwill close to £40m to be submitted soon #BHAFC

“Chelsea turned down £30m bid last week.

Brighton & Hove Albion are preparing to launch a club-record ‘£40m’ bid for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad