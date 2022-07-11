Rising Brighton star sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United ahead of season opener

Highly-rated defender Jan Paul van Hecke wants to make a ‘dream’ Brighton & Hove Albion debut against Manchester United in next month’s Premier League opener.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:19 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 5:06 pm

The 22-year-old has yet to make his senior Seagulls bow but enjoyed a tremendous spell on loan at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers last season.

The young gun, who joined Albion on a three-year deal from Dutch outfit NAC Breda in September 2020, was an ever-present for Blackburn after serving a three-match suspension in November.

The centre half made 32 Rovers appearances, bagged a goal and an assist, and was named 2021-22 Blackburn Player of the Season ahead of 22-goal striker Ben Brereton Díaz.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke in action while on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Dutch defender got 45 minutes under his belt in Brighton’s goalless behind-closed-doors friendly draw against sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Saturday.

Now van Hecke, who earned his first Netherlands under-21 cap last month, is champing at the bit to test his defensive prowess against one of football’s all-time legends, Cristiano Ronaldo, on the opening day of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Omroep Zeeland, van Hecke said: "I am still reasonably fit because I was on the road with Jong Oranje [the Dutch under-21s] for 18 days.

"And I'm used to English football now. That makes a big difference. I'm curious how I stand, but they said they would like to see me.

"You can always dream. [A] debut against Cristano Ronaldo at Old Trafford? We'll see. Playing in the Premier League was the ultimate goal as a little boy."

