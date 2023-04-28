Roberto De Zerbi bemoans losing 'big player' until the end of the season

Brighton and Hove Albion will play their third game this week when they welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Adam Lallana is unlikely to play for Brighton again this season, according to Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The experienced midfielder has not been seen in an Albion shirt since coming off with a thigh injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester on January 21.

The former Liverpool man has since required surgery on the injury, but has recently returned to first-team training, leading many to speculate whether he would feature for De Zerbi’s side before the end of May.

However, the Brighton boss admitted before the Wolves game that it was unlikely the 34-year-old would be ready to play until the 2023/2024 season.

De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference: “He [Lallana] is not so close, we need time with him. I don’t know if he can play before the end of this season. To play without Lallana is a problem. He understands when he has to help one young player.”

Lallana has played eighteen games for Brighton this season, scoring three goals.

In March, he penned a new deal with the club, extending his contract until June 2024.

Lallana joins Jakub Moder and Tariq Lamptey on the list of players that will not play for the rest of this season.