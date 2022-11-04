The Brighton skipper is reported to be named in Southgate’s initial squad, which the England manager will eventually trim down to a 26-man group before the November 12 deadline.

The 30-year-old was previously called-up to the national team in 2018 – gaining his one and only cap against the United States in a 3-0 friendly win.

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi said that he would happy if Dunk was chosen to go to Qatar with Southgate's side, calling the defender a ‘perfect captain’.

The Italian said: "One time I told you I don't want to speak about other coaches, other teams but I can speak about my players. In this case, Dunk, for me, is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. But this is my opinion and I don't want to give advice.

"So if Dunk goes to the World Cup I will be happy for sure. The same for Welbeck, but it's not my job to decide 22 players to go to the World Cup.

“Dunk is a perfect captain. For me, he is good. Like this we have a lot of very good guys, very good players in terms of importance in the dressing room.

"Dunk is captain but Pascal Gross, Webster Lallana, Welbeck, Veltman - they are very important for the other players, for the club, for the coaches. And I like that Dunk is my player.”

Dunk was picked for the initial squad alongside teammates Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck – with the latter picked for the national side for the first time since September 2018.

Welbeck has represented The Three Lions at three major tournaments, scoring 16 games in 42 games since making his debut against Montenegro in 2011.

England’s FIFA World Cup campaign begins on November 22, ten days after Brighton’s final Premier League game before the international break, when they face Iran in the opening game of Group B.