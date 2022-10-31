The Paraguayan forward came on as second-half substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Chelsea and played a major role in Albion’s final goal of the afternoon, when he saw two long-range efforts saved by Édouard Mendy before Pascal Gross poked home the rebound.

The victory was the first under De Zerbi’s leadership, in a game which saw Graham Potter return to the Amex Stadium after leaving the south coast club in September to become head coach at Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi was impressed by Enciso and after the game compared the 20-year-old to Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who the Italian had worked with while managing in Ukraine.

Enciso signed for Brighton in this summer’s transfer window, for a transfer fee of £9.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “I'm really happy with Enciso, I really like him. I think he can become a great big player, last year I had [Mykhaylo] Mudryk and he went on to become a great player. I think Enciso also has talent and the right qualities to become a big player."

Mudryk, 21, played 19 games under De Zerbi when the 43-year-old was manager at Shakhtar last season, scoring two goals.

The Ukrainian winger has caught the attention of many top European clubs this season, being a stand-out performer on both the domestic and European stage, scoring seven goals in 12 games.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Gross scored Brighton's fourth goal past Edouard Mendy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enciso joined Brighton in this summer’s transfer window, for a transfer fee of £9.5 million plus future add-ons from Club Libertad, signing a initial four-year contract.

The young forward made his debut for the club in a 3–0 away win over League One side Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup second round and impressed fans with his direct running and trickery, securing an assist for the second goal of the night, when laying the ball off for Steven Alzate to score from long range.

He had yet to make an appearance in the league until he came on for Adam Lallana in the 65th minute on Saturday, in what was Potter’s first loss as Chelsea manager.