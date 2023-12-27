Roberto De Zerbi has named the Brighton player who is stepping up amid Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra injuries
The Japanese star suffered an ankle issue in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and now the Ivory Coast international has picked up a hamstring problem.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said the pair will be out for at least a month, meaning the Seagulls’ threadbare squad is stretched even further.
So, who will replace the attacking duo, who have provided 17 goal contributions this season? One player who is almost certain to feature more regularly going forward is Facundo Buonanotte, starting with the Amex game against Spurs this week.
After scoring his first goal of the season against Chelsea earlier this month, De Zerbi said the 19-year-old has taken his game to a new level of late.
Following the Palace draw, the Italian said: “I think he [Buonanotte] is playing with more energy and a different mentality. He feels he can play in the Premier League and two or three months ago I didn't see the same attitude and the same behaviour. I am really happy for him because he's a good guy, he has the right spirit and character to play.”
If Buonanotte has one wing covered, that still leaves De Zerbi short of a wide man. Perhaps versatile forward Joao Pedro could do a job there. Under-21 players Benicio Baker-Boaitey, 19, and Josh Duffus, 18, are wingers but they may not be ready to start a game of this magnitude. The Albion boss may have to get a bit creative with his formation for the Spurs match.