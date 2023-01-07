Evan Ferguson will be an important player for Brighton in the second half of the season, according to his manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Republic of Ireland U-21 international repaid De Zerbi’s faith in him, scoring one and assisting another in an impressive overall performance. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Brighton boss handed the young striker his first Premier League start earlier this week in Albion’s sparkling 4-1 over Everton, having come off the bench to score his first league goal for the club against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

The Republic of Ireland U-21 international repaid De Zerbi’s faith in his abilities, scoring one and assisting another in an impressive overall performance.

When asked about the 18-year-old’s potential, De Zerbi said: “He’s 18 but in terms of his head he is older. This is the good thing about Evan, I like him in terms of play but for example the yellow card [against Everton] was important to understand the level of his mentality.

The Brighton boss handed the young striker his first Premier League start earlier this week in Albion’s sparkling 4-1 over Everton. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"I think he will be an important player for the second half of the season, a very important player.”

Big things are expected of Ferguson at Brighton, after the academy beat Liverpool to the Irishmen’s signature from Bohemian back in January 2021.

The promising forward made his debut for the club in August of the same year, coming off the bench in Albion’s 2-0 win over Cardiff in the EFL Cup second round.

In his second appearance for the Seagulls, Ferguson provided an assist for Jakub Moder’s equaliser as Brighton went on to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

The striker scored his first goal for the club in August 2022 against Forest Green in the EFL Cup, having already provided an assist for Deniz Undav as Graham Potter’s side convincingly won 3-0 at the New Lawn.

Ferguson penned his first long-term professional contract on his 18th birthday in October, securing his future at the club until 2026.

Speaking after Tuesday's win at Goodison Park, De Zerbi said: “He can become a great striker. He has a big potential, both physically and technically and in our team the key is to help the young player to progress.”