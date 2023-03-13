Roberto De Zerbi makes Solly March and Lewis Dunk England call-up claim ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad announcement

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi believes Solly March and Lewis Dunk deserve call-ups to the England national squad.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his squad for England two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy (March 23) and Ukraine (March 26) on Thursday.

There have been calls for Southgate to include the Albion duo of March and Dunk off the back of their sparking form for the Seagulls this season.

De Zerbi jumped on this bandwagon following Brighton’s 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, stating he believed the Albion stalwarts deserved their chance on the international stage.

March has represented England at U20 and U21 level but never played at senior level. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

De Zerbi said: “I think Solly should go in the national team. It is not my work and I respect the coach, but he deserves to go. Dunk to.

“I think he is a complete player. He can improve in scoring but I’m pleased for the performance of Solly.”

March has represented England at U20 and U21 level but never played for the senior team. The 28-year-old is currently having one of his best seasons as a professional player under De Zerbi, scoring five and assisting four in 28 appearances.

His teammate and club captain Dunk has also had an exceptional season leading Brighton’s defensive line. The centre-back recently made his 400th appearance for the club and was called ‘one of the best defenders in the Premier League’ by De Zerbi.

Dunk was previously called-up to the national team in 2018, gaining his one and only cap against the United States, in a 3-0 friendly win. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Speaking on the possibility of playing for England back in August, Dunk said: "I just make sure I focus on what I'm doing here and lead by example in the dressing room and on the pitch and try to be the best version of me out on the pitch on a Saturday.

