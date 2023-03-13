Edit Account-Sign Out
The cheapest Premier League clubs to follow - how much does it cost to support Brighton in comparison to Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United

Fans of Premier League clubs will know how expensive it can be following their team up and down the country.

By Frankie Elliott
46 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 11:31am

Research conducted by kingcasinobonus.uk has revealed which is the cheapest team to watch in the Premier League this season.

The company has analysed the cost of tickets, merchandise and parking as well as food and beverages, using these factors to indicate which team is the most expensive and which is the cheapest football team in the Premier League to watch.

Here is all the 20 Premier League teams ranked from cheapest to most expensive….

Average ticket price: £25 Season Ticket: £550 Home shirt: £59.50 Pint in the stadium: £5.20 Parking: £4.75 Cost Index: £26.20

Average ticket price: £25 Season Ticket: £550 Home shirt: £59.50 Pint in the stadium: £5.20 Parking: £4.75 Cost Index: £26.20

Average ticket: £38 Season ticket: £550 Home shirt: £55 Pint in the stadium: £4.23 Parking: £2.50 Average pie cost: £4.25 Cost index: £26.68

Average ticket: £38 Season ticket: £550 Home shirt: £55 Pint in the stadium: £4.23 Parking: £2.50 Average pie cost: £4.25 Cost index: £26.68

Average ticket: £38.60 Season ticket: £646 Home shirt: £60 Pint in the stadium: £5 Parking: £6 Average pie cost: £4 Cost index: £28.82

Average ticket: £38.60 Season ticket: £646 Home shirt: £60 Pint in the stadium: £5 Parking: £6 Average pie cost: £4 Cost index: £28.82

Average ticket: £43.60 Season ticket: £755 Home shirt: £55 Pint in the stadium: £5 Parking: £3.67 Average pie cost: £4.50 Cosy index: £29.07

Average ticket: £43.60 Season ticket: £755 Home shirt: £55 Pint in the stadium: £5 Parking: £3.67 Average pie cost: £4.50 Cosy index: £29.07

