Roberto De Zerbi speaks about his 'crucial' relationship with Brighton fans ahead of Leeds trip

Roberto De Zerbi said his relationship with the Brighton fans is “crucial” to the team’s success on the pitch.

The Italian coach has been well-received by Albion supporters since he arrive at the club in September 2022.

This is due in no small part to his touchline antics, which has seem him running down the side-lines and on to the pitch to celebrate goals, as well as receiving yellow cards for arguing with the match officials.

De Zerbi called this relationship between coach and fan ‘natural’ and outlined its importance to the club in Friday’s press conference ahead of Brighton’s trip to Leeds this weekend.

The Italian coach has been well-received by Albion supporters since he arrive at the club in September 2022. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old said: “In every time that I have worked for, I give respect to the fans. I know very well how important the fans’ support is for us. The relationship with our fans is natural. I don’t follow a relationship, it is just natural.”

The love for De Zerbi has also be helped by the transformation the supporters have seen on the pitch since he was appointed head coach at the Amex Stadium.

Since taking over from Graham Potter, Brighton have scored 31 goals in the Premier League under Der Zerbi; only Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have found the net more.

De Zerbi said the atmosphere created by Albion supporters, especially at home, was crucial to this fine run of form. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

This exciting brand of attacking football is also achieving results. De Zerbi has won eleven of his seventeen games in charge. This run of form has given Brighton 38 points after 23 games, a record for the club in the top division at this stage, and helped them to book a place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

De Zerbi said the atmosphere created by Albion supporters, especially at home, was crucial to this impressive run.

He said: “It [the relationships with the fans] is not important, it is crucial for us. I think playing in our stadium now is amazing. The players feel the same about this and our atmosphere.”

Brighton's’ form has given them a chance at qualifying for European football next season. The club are currently sitting in eighth, seven points of fourth placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

He said: "We hope, we have a dream. I think we know very well we can write the new history of the club and for us it’s very important and very nice challenge.