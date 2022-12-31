Billy Gilmour is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton as the Seagulls look to cause an upset against the league leaders.

Albion, who are without five key players, welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium today (Saturday, December 31) in the evening kick-off (5.30pm).

The most notable change from the 3-1 win at Southampton on Boxing Day is a starting berth for former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who replaces the suspended Moises Caicedo to make his first Premier League start for the hosts.

Roberto De Zeri has also opted to bring in Tariq Lamptey for Joel Veltman at right-back.

Billy Gilmour in action for Brighton against Arsenal during their Carabao Cup third round win in November (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck misses out on the chance to impress against his former employers, as continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained during the friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai.

Webster, who missed the victory at St Mary's on Monday, is also absent from the squad.

Brighton are already without the talents of their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who continues to recover in Argentina following his exploits in Qatar.

De Zerbi said Mac Allister will arrive back at Brighton ‘in the next couple of days’.

Poland Midfielder Jakub Moder remains a long term absentee as he continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Arsenal side that beat West Ham last time out, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Brighton: Sánchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Gilmour, Groß, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard

Subs: Sarmiento, Enciso, Steele, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Turner

