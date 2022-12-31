Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Roberto De Zerbi springs Billy Gilmour surprise as Brighton face Premier League leaders Arsenal

Billy Gilmour is set to make his Premier League debut for Brighton as the Seagulls look to cause an upset against the league leaders.

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

Albion, who are without five key players, welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium today (Saturday, December 31) in the evening kick-off (5.30pm).

The most notable change from the 3-1 win at Southampton on Boxing Day is a starting berth for former Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who replaces the suspended Moises Caicedo to make his first Premier League start for the hosts.

Hide Ad

Roberto De Zeri has also opted to bring in Tariq Lamptey for Joel Veltman at right-back.

Most Popular
Billy Gilmour in action for Brighton against Arsenal during their Carabao Cup third round win in November (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Hide Ad

Former Arsenal man Danny Welbeck misses out on the chance to impress against his former employers, as continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained during the friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai.

Webster, who missed the victory at St Mary's on Monday, is also absent from the squad.

Hide Ad

Brighton are already without the talents of their World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who continues to recover in Argentina following his exploits in Qatar.

De Zerbi said Mac Allister will arrive back at Brighton ‘in the next couple of days’.

Hide Ad

Poland Midfielder Jakub Moder remains a long term absentee as he continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury.

Meanwhile, there is just one change to the Arsenal side that beat West Ham last time out, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Hide Ad

Brighton: Sánchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Gilmour, Groß, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard

Subs: Sarmiento, Enciso, Steele, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood

Hide Ad

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Turner

Hide Ad

Have you read?: Brighton reveal Premier League plan for Pele tribute ahead of Arsenal clash

'Computer says yes' - Retired Brighton ace makes emotional return in coaching role

Hide Ad

Alexis Mac Allister's Dad and agent ignites January transfer talk as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Juventus poised