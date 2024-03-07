Live

Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Predicted team news, latest Gatwick and easyJet updates, Albion fan described terrifying attack by masked gang

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are in Rome as they get ready to watch their team make more club history.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 12:29 GMT
Brighton fan Pete at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Picture: Mark Dunford
Brighton fan Pete at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Picture: Mark Dunford

The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.

SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.

12:28 GMT

Interview with Joey Thorpe

A Brighton fan who was attacked by a masked gang in Rome has recounted his ‘terrifying’ ordeal.

A Brighton fan who was attacked by a masked gang in Rome has recounted his 'terrifying' ordeal.

12:05 GMT

Fan recounts terrifying ordeal after being attacked in Rome

11:04 GMT

Fans stabbed - story updated

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery in Rome, it has been reported in the Italian media. Travelling supporters were advised to 'avoid flags and colours in the city' for their own safety.

10:47 GMT

Training gallery

Concern as Brighton ace spotted in training in Rome with heavy strapping hours before Europa League clash – gallery

Concern as Brighton ace spotted in training in Rome with heavy strapping hours before Europa League clash – gallery

10:19 GMT

Ready..

10:01 GMT

More seagulls at the Colosseum

09:57 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion fans 'stabbed' in Rome, Italian media reports

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery in Rome, it has been reported in the Italian media.

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery in Rome, it has been reported in the Italian media.

09:51 GMT

Predicted team news

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some crunch decisions to make for the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some crunch decisions to make for the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma.

09:31 GMT

Warning to Albion fans

09:08 GMT

Happy Solly March Day!

