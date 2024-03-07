Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Predicted team news, latest Gatwick and easyJet updates, Albion fan described terrifying attack by masked gang
The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.
SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.
Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE
- Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
- This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
- Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
- This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
Interview with Joey Thorpe
A Brighton fan who was attacked by a masked gang in Rome has recounted his ‘terrifying’ ordeal.
Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery in Rome, it has been reported in the Italian media. Travelling supporters were advised to 'avoid flags and colours in the city' for their own safety. Click here to read more. https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/brighton-and-hove-albion/brighton-and-hove-albion-fans-stabbed-in-rome-italian-media-reports-4546009
Concern as Brighton ace spotted in training in Rome with heavy strapping hours before Europa League clash – gallery
More seagulls at the Colosseum
Predicted team news
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has some crunch decisions to make for the Europa League round of 16 first leg clash at Roma.