Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE: Watch fans sing at the Stadio Olimpico, line-ups revealed, Albion fan describes terrifying attack by masked gang

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are in Rome as they get ready to watch their team make more club history.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 16:56 GMT
Brighton fans in the Stadio Olimpico. Picture: Mark DunfordBrighton fans in the Stadio Olimpico. Picture: Mark Dunford
Brighton fans in the Stadio Olimpico. Picture: Mark Dunford

The Seagulls finished top of their group in their first ever European campaign and will be looking to win their first ever knockout match against Rome on Thursday.

SussexWorld reports Sam Morton and Mark Dunford will be there. You can follow all the latest news from Rome here.

Roma v Brighton and Hove Albion LIVE

  • Brighton take on Roma in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie
  • This is Brighton's first ever meeting with an Italian club in Eurpean competition
  • Roma have only lost one of their last 23 games in the Europa League
  • This is Brighton's first ever knockout fixture in European competition
17:02 GMT

Welcoming Jack

17:01 GMT

Soaking it up

16:47 GMT

Roma line-up

16:45 GMT

Brighton line-up

16:37 GMT

Taking it in

16:31 GMT

He's here!

16:29 GMT

Stab victim at Stadio Olimpico

16:21 GMTUpdated 16:30 GMT

16:16 GMT

In fine voice

16:05 GMT

Sorry for the delay in updates..

After packing our bags ready to start journey after the game, at the entrance to the Stadio Olimpico myself and reporter Sam Morton had to empty our whole bags again and repack. Not a happy start to the experience!

