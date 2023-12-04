'Stupid' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has his say on goals his side conceded against Chelsea
An Enzo Fernandez double and a Levi Colwill header secured the Blues all three points on Sunday, cancelling out strikes from Facundo Buonanotte and substitute Joao Pedro.
Despite having more than 45 minutes with a man advantage, following Conor Gallagher's dismissal just before half time, the Seagulls could not come away with a result. The visitors had 18 shots on goal to the home side's eight and 68% possession and while they worked hard for their goals, De Zerbi felt the ones Chelsea scored were soft.
When asked if he felt hard done by after the match, De Zerbi replied: "About the result? Yes. Yes because we played a great game, in the first half as well, and in the second half we played with an extra player and that was different.
"We started the game in a great way but we conceded three stupid goals. The first was incredible. We can be very young but we can defend better and play with more attention in that situation. We could find the goal in the second half before we conceded the third goal, with [Simon] Adingra on the left side. I changed four fresh players because Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana, and Carlos Baleba couldn't finish the game but if we make these mistakes we lose the game."
Both of Chelsea's first half goals came from set pieces as they won the first and second balls from a corner and then the third came from a penalty after James Milner was deemed to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk after a VAR review.
De Zerbi added to BBC Match of the Day: "It is hard because I think we played much better than Chelsea. We made three big mistakes, two set pieces in the first half and we conceded the third goal in an incredible way."