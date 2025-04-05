Sunderland boss explains Tom Watson snub - just days after move to Brighton confirmed

Sunderland winger Tom Watson will join Brighton in the summer | Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris said Tom Watson’s confirmed summer move to Brighton did not come into his thinking during the Black Cats’ Championship win at West Brom.

The teenage winger - who will move the Amex Stadium on the first day of the transfer window - was named on the bench for the Wearsiders’ trip to the Hawthorns.

However, Le Bris was given an opportunity to throw the 18-year-old on during the first half when fellow wideman Romaine Mundle had to be withdrawn because of a hamstring injury.

Considered a like-for-like replacement for the former Spurs youngster, Watson’s introduction against the Baggies looked inevitable. Yet, the Sunderland boss instead opted to bring on Spaniard Eliezer Mayenda.

In fairness, the forward won the free-kick that ultimately led to Trai Hume scoring the game’s only goal as the fourth-placed Black Cats secured another important win ahead of their impending Championship play-off campaign.

But afterwards Le Bris said the decision to overlook Watson - who remained among the substitutes for the rest of the game - had nothing to do with his impending Stadium of Light exit.

He told the Northern Echo: ‘Bringing Eli on was nothing to do with Tommy and the move to Brighton.

‘I think Eli can probably be disappointed not to be in the starting XI because I think he deserves to be in the team. At the same time, it's not always possible because of the competition.

‘He is the player who I think is most ready. He can play in different positions and is more mature, so I think this question was quite easy for me to solve.

‘He can play off the left, off the right, as a striker or as a second striker even. He's a versatile player who works very well with the team.

‘This was the obvious decision for me. He didn't play a lot of minutes of last season but now you can feel he is getting better because of his experiences. It's very positive for him and for us.’

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris | Getty Images

Tom Watson’s move to Brighton

Watson’s move to Brighton ahead of the 2025-26 season was confirmed on Tuesday, with the Sunderland Echo claiming a £10m deal had been strick for the 18-year-old.

The contract signed runs until the summer of 2029, with the teenager agreeing terms after making just 16 league appearances for the Black Cats.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the official Sunderland website: ‘Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract.

‘Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC.

‘Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light.

‘We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.’

