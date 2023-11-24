Supercomputer predicts how Brighton will get on at Nottingham Forest and sees rivals pip De Zerbi's side to fifth
BetVictor's algorithm - which looks at a team's Expected goals, actual goals, average goals conceded per game, and Expected goals against before crunching the numbers - posits that Albion have a 53.2% chance of beating Forest at City Ground on Saturday, a 25.8% chance of losing, and a 21% chance of drawing.
At the end of 2023/24, the supercomputer predicts the Seagulls, who haven't won in the league since late September, will finish two points better off than last term and secure a Europa League qualification spot once more.
Manchester City have been backed to defend their league title, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United making up the top four.
Aston Villa have been forecasted to pip the Sussex side into fifth, with Tottenham rounding off the European qualification places.
Premier League giants Manchester United are, according to the findings, set to come eighth, while at the opposite end of the table, newly-promoted sides Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United have been backed to go straight back down.
Europe's biggest recent spenders, Chelsea, are predicted to finish 10th.
