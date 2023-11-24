A supercomputer has predicted that Brighton has a strong probability of beating Nottingham Forest this weekend and will finish sixth in the Premier League this season.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 match between AFC Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion at Johan Cruijff Arena on November 09, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

BetVictor's algorithm - which looks at a team's Expected goals, actual goals, average goals conceded per game, and Expected goals against before crunching the numbers - posits that Albion have a 53.2% chance of beating Forest at City Ground on Saturday, a 25.8% chance of losing, and a 21% chance of drawing.

At the end of 2023/24, the supercomputer predicts the Seagulls, who haven't won in the league since late September, will finish two points better off than last term and secure a Europa League qualification spot once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City have been backed to defend their league title, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United making up the top four.

Aston Villa have been forecasted to pip the Sussex side into fifth, with Tottenham rounding off the European qualification places.

Premier League giants Manchester United are, according to the findings, set to come eighth, while at the opposite end of the table, newly-promoted sides Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United have been backed to go straight back down.

Europe's biggest recent spenders, Chelsea, are predicted to finish 10th.