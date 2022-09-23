The Brighton players expected to feature in this weekend's international fixtures

Leandro Trossard came off the bench last night (September 22) in Belgium's 2-1 win over Wales at the King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, in their penultimate UEFA Nations League Group A game.

The Albion winger came on for Eden Hazard with 25 minutes to play, to win his 20th international cap, and the 27-year-old will now look towards featuring in the Red Devil’s final Group A game against the Netherlands on Sunday (September 25).

Elsewhere in the Nations League, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is likely to be on the bench for Spain’s Group B match against Switzerland and Billy Gilmour is expected to feature at Hampden Park when Scotland take on Ireland tomorrow evening.

Outside of Europe, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñan and Jeremy Sarmiento will look to get minutes in Ecuador’s friendly against Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain tonight.

Kaoru Mitoma has been named on the bench for Japan’s friendly against USA this afternoon at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Germany.

Alexis Mac Allister will look to cap-off an excellent week with an appearance for Argentina in their friendly against Honduras tomorrow night.

The midfielder’s stunning free-kick against Leicester was nominated for September goal of the month and will hope to win his sixth international cap La Albiceleste at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Striker Julio Enciso will be looking to score his first international goal for Paraguay when they face the United Arab Emirates tomorrow.