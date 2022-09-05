"The Seagulls kept me awake": Brighton's new signing adapting to life on the south coast

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder made his Albion debut off the bench yesterday – in an injury time cameo – after his teammates had dominated Leicester City in an impressive 5-2 victory at the Amex Stadium.

Gilmour heaped praise on the performance, telling Albion TV: “We’ve seen everything today, an unbelievable strike was disallowed and 5-2 was a great game.

"It was amazing and the fans were class, they supported the team right from the very first minute and after the game walking round the pitch and clapping the fans they were brilliant.”

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Gilmour signed a four-year-deal with the Seagulls on deadline day last Thursday (September 1), in a transfer which cost Graham Potter’s side around £9 million.

So far, the former Chelsea player has said he has enjoyed his time with the Albion squad and has been impressed by the football they play.

Gilmour said: “I'm here now and enjoyed the first two days of training with the squad. It’s important to keep pushing and try and get more game time with the squad and settle in.

"It is what I want to play, we play nice football and as we can see today, they played some great stuff. Keeping the ball on the deck and moving it side to side. We came out the end with three points and that's something I look forward to.”

Fellow teammate Adam Lallana is also impressed by Albion’s latest piece of transfer business, saying that the promising midfielder could prove to be a ‘snip’ in years to come.

The 21-year-old has already played with Tariq Lamptey and Levi Colwill from his time in West London and Gilmour said his former teammates has helped him to settle in quickly at his new club.

Gilmour explained: “It makes you settle in a lot quicker, with some familiar faces, but the whole squad have been brilliant with me. They have all helped me and told me where it is nice to stay and stuff, so they have all been very supportive.”

However, the young player is still adjusting to the south coast lifestyle, following a difficult first nights sleep in the city.