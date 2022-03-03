Triple injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will assess his walking wounded ahead of the trip to Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion will likely be missing three key players from their starting XI as they look to bounce back from three Premier League defeats.

Albion are 10th in the league table and have had a successful season but recent form has been poor - having lost to Manchester United, Burnley and Aston Villa.

The absence of key defender Adam Webster has been a factor, while Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (hamstring) have been missing of late.

On the plus side, Ecuador international attacker Jeremy Sarmiento is making good progress from his hamstring issue and has trained with the squad this week.

Brighton have also struggled defensively and have conceded seven goals in their last three fixtures.

Dan Burn's £13m deadline day exit to tomorrow's opponents Newcastle has not helped, along with injury and suspension to influential skipper Lewis Dunk.

Of the injuries ahead of the trip to the north east, Potter said: "Adam Lallana is making good progress and will train tomorrow hopefully. So that is good for but whether he is able to start at Newcastle is another thing.

"Adam Webster, we will miss him. It's a little setback with his injury. I'm thinking more of an outside chance for Tottenham if not after the international break.

"Enock came back for his session today after illness so the weekend might be a bit too soon for him. But good that he is back.

"Jeremy Sarmiento has been training, so he is involved in the squad."

Eddie Howe's Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier - both are not expected to return until later in the season.

Newcastle United dangerman Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to feature having recovered from a calf issue that saw him miss his last two matches.

"We’re now keeping our fingers crossed and hoping we can get him ready for next week," said Howe after Brentford.

"I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.

"If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”