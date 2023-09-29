Roberto De Zerbi says he is working with Ansu Fati to help the Barcelona star reach his ‘best physical condition’.

Fati’s minutes have been carefully managed by the Brighton boss since his shock deadline day arrival. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Fati’s minutes have been carefully managed by the Brighton boss since his shock deadline day arrival.

The young forward is yet to start a Premier League game and was dragged off at half time in the EFL Cup defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi stated he did this to protect the Spanish International from picking up an injury, ahead of two important games for the Albion against Aston Villa and Marseille in the next seven days.

The Italian coach said: “It was our plan for him to play 45 minutes against Chelsea. We are working to reach the best of his physical condition. If you lose training, if you lose days because you have an injury, it’s impossible to reach your best quickly. We are managing how much the players play.”

Brighton have the chance to move top of the league for a couple of hours when they face Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, September 30.

The Sussex side have been flying in the league this season, winning five of their first six league games and being the top-flight’s highest scorers with 18 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi will also have one eye on this Thursday’s crucial Europa League tie away in Marseille. The Seagulls will be desperate to win in France, having failed to pick up any points on their Europa League debut against AEK Athens.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Ahead of the crucial game in France next week, De Zerbi will likely shuffle his pack again for the Villa game, having made nearly 30 changes in Brighton’s last four games.

De Zerbi clarified that his selection policy was solely based on not taking risks and losing key players to injury, as the club continues to play the gruelling three-game-a-week schedule until the new year.