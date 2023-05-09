Everton’s two-goal hero Abdoulaye Doucouré said Everton had to work harder than Brighton in their astonishing 5-1 victory at the Amex.

Braces from Mali midfielder Doucouré and Dwight McNeil – as well as a Jason Steele own goal from the latter’s cross – earned the Toffees a huge win in their battle to avoid relegation on Monday evening (May 8).

It was a shock result against a side competing for a European place next season, and fresh from impressive home wins over Wolves and Manchester United. Prior to kick-off, Everton had scored the fewest number of goals in England’s top seven divisions (27).

Speaking in his post-match press conference, manager Sean Dyche admitted he did not expect the scoreline but he was not surprised by the performance ‘because I saw it at Leicester’.

He added: “The scoreline is a big one for any team, on the road. There’s been a lot of noise about Everton as a group playing away. I think we’ve been improving the mentality.

“The players deserve a lot of credit. They [Brighton] play a very particular way. They create two boxes in the middle of the pitch, they pop it it and slide it and look to play clever around the corners.

"I thought we quelled that and were very patient with it. Sometimes that’s difficult as everyone wants you to go and take the game on.”

Doucoure, who opened the scoring within 40 seconds, told reporters it was a ‘big win against a tough team’.

“The game-plan was working perfectly in the first half,” he said. “We scored very early. The tempo of Brighton was a bit slow.

"We know they are a great team and they play well. They often to look to play wide and they can be tough to break down.

"It was important that we when we got the ball, we played well. Tonight we had to show character and to be on the front foot.

"Sometimes when you play games like this, you run more than your opponent and fight more, you get a good result.”

Speaking to BT Sport, the 30-year-old added: “It was the perfect first half. The game plan was to stay in the middle, force them to play wide and counter. Today we were fortunate to score good goals in the first half.

“It was a pleasure to defend, to be honest. In the situation we are in, we know we need points. We are so happy to give the fans a win, finally.”

Dyche said the patience and focus – and the ‘reaction on the transition’ – was ‘really pleasing for me.’

"It was delivered so well in the first half,” he said. “We all expected their better spell in the second half. I said to the players they are probably going to quicken up the tempo and play more direct from crossing positions.

“We knew they would get it wide and put more in the box but we held strong to that and Jordan [Pickford] made some really fine saves.

"We knew, if they did that, there would be moments where it opened up and it did.

"It was against a team that, rightly so, has been applauded this season for how they’ve gone about it. They are very confident generally but particularly at home. When you put that in the melting pot, it’s a very pleasing performance.”

Dyche said Everton deployed a ‘patient’ pressing system, which worked to full effect.

"We just had to have a different idea,” he said. “We have pressed a lot of teams when I’ve been here. Now it was about a patient press – getting your distances right and reacting on transition.

“The first goal set the tone for what we could do. It happened so quickly. They expose themselves because of the way they play. The risk and reward scenario. It’s still capitalising on that. We took the wind out of everyone’s sails in the stadium.”

McNeil, who played under Dyche at Burnley, told BT Sport that everyone in an Everton shirt ‘were all brilliant’ and ‘deserved the three points’.

“We had a game-plan and we stuck to it,” he said. “It’s a credit to the lads, as we’ve been in a difficult position. We’ve got to build on this for the last three massive games ahead. It gives us massive confidence. We want to do it for ourselves, each other and the fans.”

