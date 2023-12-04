Why Robert Sanchez clashed with Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill checks himself and Brighton fans mock Chelsea star

Brighton fell to a 3-2 defeat at 10-man Chelsea in a heated and at times baffling encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez and former Albion loanee Levi Colwill put the Blues 2-0 up after 21 minutes before Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back with a sumptuous curling effort in the 43rd minute.

Conor Gallagher received a second yellow card for a foul on Billy Gilmour in first-half stoppage to put the hosts on the back foot but Fernandez's penalty restored their two-goal cushion in the 65th minute after James Milner was deemed to have fouled Mykhailo Mudryk in the box following a VAR review.

Substitute Joao Pedro's 92nd-minute header set up a frantic finish, full of VAR reviews, penalty appeals, confusion, and head-scratching decisions from referee Craig Pawson - but Chelsea held on for the three points.

Levi Colwill of Chelsea scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on December 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aside from that, here are some moments from the game you may have missed.

Colwill's rollercoaster afternoon

The defender became something of a fan favourite during his season-long loan at Brighton in 2022/23. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Albion fans wanted him to sign a permanent deal off the back of his stellar performances but Chelsea firmly shut the door on that possibility.

On Sunday, he lined up against the Seagulls as a left-back and faced off against 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte in what was an intriguing duel. On a few occasions, the defender got the better of the young Argentine and in one instance he smirked at the teenager when Buonanotte wasn't happy after a coming together.

Then, when Colwill scored his goal, he initially celebrated wildly before finding his bearings once more and refusing to get carried away in front of Brighton's supporters as a mark of respect. At the full-time whistle, the 20-year-old appeared to act as a peacemaker when both teams got into a pushing match. When others lost their heads, Colwill kept his.

Pantomime villain

Right from the off, former Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was booed by the away support, along with fellow summer departure Moises Caicedo. The Spaniard left the Sussex outfit on ignominious terms last season in a £25m move, months after he refused to travel with the Albion squad after losing his place in goal to Jason Steele.

The 26-year-old was clearly irked by the sledging and abuse he received from the stands and when the final whistle blew, the pumped up keeper extended a few choice words to them.

Jan Paul van Hecke appeared to take exception to this and fronted up to the 6ft 5in stopper. A bit of argy bargy ensued between both teams and Sanchez's former captain Lewis Dunk, who was suspended for the game, could be seen arguing with the Chelsea player.

Sanchez had to be led away by one of the home team's entourage as an irritated Dunk looked disappointed with the former Brighton man. It's safe to say Sanchez did not endear himself to his old team and their fans as he joyously celebrated the victory.

Brighton fans taunt former Crystal Palace man

One moment in the game that looked like it would be the turning point was Gallagher's dismissal just before the interval. Brighton had their tails up after Buonanotte's classy finish and it seemed they would go on to get a result from the contest.

The midfielder was not happy about referee Craig Pawson's decision and took his time trudging off the pitch, before complaining to the fourth official.

As he wearily walked off the green grass, Brighton fans sang, "Cheerio, you Palace s**m" on repeat.

