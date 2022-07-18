Brighton midfielder wanted by QPR and Blackburn Rovers

Football Insider is reporting that the two Championship clubs have made contact with the Seagulls to enquire about the 21-year-old’s availability.

Both QPR and Blackburn are said to be in the market for a midfielder with the potential to make an immediate first-team impact.

Richards, who joined Albion in 2019, recently penned a new deal at the Amex Stadium in August 2021 which will see him remain at Brighton until 2024.

The young midfielder is not reported to be in Graham Potter’s first-team plans and is expected to leave this summer(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, the young midfielder is not reported to be in Graham Potter’s first-team plans and is expected to leave this summer – be that on loan or in a permanent move.

The London-born youngster had his best season so far whilst on loan to Doncaster Rovers, in League One for the 2020/21 season, notching 11 goals and five assists across 48 games in all competitions.

Richards spent the second half of last season at Birmingham City, where he made five appearances, and is yet to make his senior breakthrough in the top flight – having failed to impress while on loan in the Midlands.

