Bristol City too strong for Lewes at the Dripping Pan

It was Lewes that got off to the stronger start, with Bristol keeper Fran Bentley forced to pull off a couple of good saves in the opening ten minutes. However Bristol grew into the game and Lewes keeper Laura Hartley found herself tested for the first time in the 23rd minute, stopping a fierce header from Brooke Aspin.

Chloe Bull had a couple of chances to put the Robins ahead after the half-hour mark, but neither side was able to find the back of the net before half time. After a cagey start to the second half Bristol nearly found themselves in front, with some last-gasp Lewes defending seeing the ball cleared off the line following a free-kick.

Action from Bristol City's win at Lewes / Picture: James Boyes

Bristol began to take control of the contest and their dominance paid off with twenty minutes to go, with Morgan finding the back of the net. She collected the ball from Lia Cataldo’s throw-in and after driving into the box powered the ball past Rooks’ keeper Hartley and into the bottom corner.

After making a crucial block at the other end of the pitch, Morgan found herself on the scoresheet for a second time with less than ten minutes to go. Cataldo fed the ball through to her, and her 25-yard strike nestled in the net to solidify the visitors chances of taking all three points.

And victory was well and truly sealed in the closing stages, Abi Harrison smashing in a third in stoppage time to seal a fourth win in a row for the Robins.

