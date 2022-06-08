The developer is working on New Monks Park, just 200 yards away from Monks Recreation Ground, where the club plays its home games. The youth football club, which runs 11 teams, was delighted to receive the donation of a 10ft x 8ft fully-refurbished storage unit from Cala Homes for goals and other important football kit.

Paul Ellis, vice chair, said: “We want to give a big thank you to Cala for supplying us with a fully refurbished security storage unit. We have 145 players and this unit will help support each player by ensuring the entire team has access to quality kit and equipment for years to come.

“It is essential we provide young children with the best opportunities to exercise, get fresh air and have fun. This generous donation will help to achieve this by keeping our equipment safe and secure.”

Cala Homes' recent donation of a fully-refurbished storage unit has been well received by Lancing FC Youth

Matthew Lockwood, chairman, added: “We also want to extend our thanks to Lancing Parish Council for allowing us to place the container in their secure compound on Monks Recreation Ground.

“The storage unit being placed directly in the compound will allow the team to access the equipment readily when needed, as this is where we play our home games.”

Cala was supported by Ken Miller, general manager at QiK group, who helped deliver the storage unit.

Lauren Ryan, marketing manager at Cala Homes (South Home Counties), said: “We are delighted to help our local team, Lancing FC Youth, with this donation. It’s important we give back to the local communities in which we are building and that children of all ages are given the opportunity to exercise and participate in local sports, as well as having access to the very best equipment.”