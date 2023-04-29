'Chant and call me a w****r' all you want...' - Crawley Town owner makes plea to fans before key Walsall game

Johnson, who is also co-chairman, has been in the UK for a couple of weeks now but has been advised not to go to games. And when he is spotted at the ground today he will be expecting some stick from some Reds fans.
A lot of fans have been chanting ‘WAGMI OUT’ all season before, during and after games and Johnson himself has received threats. But Johnson has asked them to focus on the team during the 90 minutes of the match.
Reds just need a point – or hope Hartlepool don’t win against Barrow – to confirm safety.
Johnson posted on Instagram: “About to head to Broadfield for the final @officialcrawleytownfc home match of the season. Chant and call me a w****r all you want before kickoff, at halftime and after it ends, but the lads don’t deserve it during the 90 #COYR”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town goal hero Dom Telford on the 'whirlwind' of scoring the goal that will live long in the memory | Crawley Town Foundation Academy celebrate promotion to the National Football Youth League South Premier Division / Crawley Town boss say there will be no complacency from his team when they face Walsall and gives injury update on key man | Crawley Town boss on planning for the future, even though safety in League Two yet to be confirmed
Crawley fans have been angered throughout the season after a series of decisions like manager appointments and players sold.