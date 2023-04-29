Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
9 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
10 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
1 day ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
1 day ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

'Chant and call me a w****r' all you want...' - Crawley Town owner makes plea to fans before key Walsall game

Crawley Town co-owner will be making an appearance at the Broadfield Stadium for today’s key clash with Walsall – and has made a plea to Reds fans.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:03 BST

Johnson, who is also co-chairman, has been in the UK for a couple of weeks now but has been advised not to go to games. And when he is spotted at the ground today he will be expecting some stick from some Reds fans.

A lot of fans have been chanting ‘WAGMI OUT’ all season before, during and after games and Johnson himself has received threats. But Johnson has asked them to focus on the team during the 90 minutes of the match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reds just need a point – or hope Hartlepool don’t win against Barrow – to confirm safety.

Most Popular
Crawley Town co-owner Preston JohnsonCrawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson
Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson

Johnson posted on Instagram: “About to head to Broadfield for the final @officialcrawleytownfc home match of the season. Chant and call me a w****r all you want before kickoff, at halftime and after it ends, but the lads don’t deserve it during the 90 #COYR”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO Crawley Town goal hero Dom Telford on the 'whirlwind' of scoring the goal that will live long in the memory | Crawley Town Foundation Academy celebrate promotion to the National Football Youth League South Premier Division / Crawley Town boss say there will be no complacency from his team when they face Walsall and gives injury update on key man | Crawley Town boss on planning for the future, even though safety in League Two yet to be confirmed

Crawley fans have been angered throughout the season after a series of decisions like manager appointments and players sold.

Related topics:Hartlepool