'Chant and call me a w****r' all you want...' - Crawley Town owner makes plea to fans before key Walsall game

Crawley Town co-owner will be making an appearance at the Broadfield Stadium for today’s key clash with Walsall – and has made a plea to Reds fans.

Johnson, who is also co-chairman, has been in the UK for a couple of weeks now but has been advised not to go to games. And when he is spotted at the ground today he will be expecting some stick from some Reds fans.

A lot of fans have been chanting ‘WAGMI OUT’ all season before, during and after games and Johnson himself has received threats. But Johnson has asked them to focus on the team during the 90 minutes of the match.

Reds just need a point – or hope Hartlepool don’t win against Barrow – to confirm safety.

Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson

Johnson posted on Instagram: “About to head to Broadfield for the final @officialcrawleytownfc home match of the season. Chant and call me a w****r all you want before kickoff, at halftime and after it ends, but the lads don’t deserve it during the 90 #COYR”

