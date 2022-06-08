Chestnut Tree House: Lancing charity fun day and football match in memory of children's hospice supporter

The annual event at the ground in Culver Road, Lancing, on Sunday, July 3, follows the success of a family fun day in Portslade last year, held in memory of David Geddes. David died in January 2021, aged 81, and his love of football inspired his family to organise the game in his memory.

Nathaniel Whessell, one of the organisers, said: "David Geddes was a loving grandpa to the organisers involved and also one of the best canvassers the Chestnut Tree House charity had. He was widely respected within his community and was heavily into his football.

"The one-day event in Portslade last year managed to raise thousands of pounds for charity and this year, we hope to go bigger and better.

"The fun day this year will consist of a football match, bouncy castle, raffle, some fantastic activities for the kids, a bar including refreshments, hot food, freshly-prepared pizzas and much more.

"We have several local businesses on board already to help make the day a success and so far, we have attracted several hundred people to the event online. We have also sold advance tickets via our ticket partner skiddle and our attendance is expected to climb to approximately 1,000 people."

Tickets are £3.50 for adults, children free, available online via www.skiddle.com or at the ground on the day.

