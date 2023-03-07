Crawley have been cut three points adrift in their battle to avoid relegation after Sutton added further misery to Scott Lindsey’s side with a comfortable 3-0 win.

Aramide Oteh was all action in attack and defence against Sutton. Photo: Cory Pickford

Chants of ‘we’re doing down’ and ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ rang around the away fans as Crawley fell to a sixth consecutive defeat.

They are now without a victory in eight games and are yet to win a game away from home this season.

Here’s how we rated the players:

Corey Addai - 4: Made the simple stops but conceded three of Sutton's five shots on target. Not helped by poor defending

Kellan Gordon - 4: Lost his man before second goal. Almost redeemed himself with great cross that was headed over by Ashley Nadesan.

Travis Johnson - 4: Started well with important headed clearance and some good interceptions. Unconvincing defending for second goal.

Joel Lynch - 4: Performed okay but saw red as Crawley's evening went from bad to worse. His suspension will be a blow.

Brandon Mason - 4: Gave winger too much space to pick out a cross for opening goal. Replaced by Mazeed Ogungbo shortly before the hour mark.

Dion Conroy - 5: Battled hard but had a thankless task at the back.

Aramide Oteh - 6: Crawley’s best player. All action in attack and defence. Made a couple of crucial tackles at the back. Including superb defending to stop former Red Enzio Boldewijn from making it 4-0.

Jordon Mutch - 4: The experienced midfielder hasn’t made an instant impression on the team. Booked for late challenge. Subbed off for James Tilley

Jack Powell - 5: Showed decent range of passing and played Nadesan through on goal. Unfortunate to be hooked first when he was replaced by Jack Roles just after half-time.

Ashley Nadesan - 5: Some good runs but showing a lack of confidence in front of goal. Latched onto through ball and had time to find the corner but his shot was straight at the keeper. Strong header just over the bar. Crawley’s most threatening player.

Dom Telford - 5: No chances of note in the first half but tried to link play up. Harmless shot after Crawley looked to find way back from two goals down. Shot blocked in good position. Denied by great save - could have made the final 15 minutes interesting.

Substitutes:

Jack Roles - 4: Booked. A few nice touches but no real impact off the bench.

Mazeed Ogungbo - 5: Had a shot saved but, again, limited impact

James Tilley - 6: Great to see him back from injury. Injected a bit of energy into a team. Forced good save.

Tom Fellows - 5: Looking to make impact going forward, nice turn.

