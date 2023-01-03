An international youth charity based in London will be hosting its next football tournament at Hazelwick School on May 27 and 28.

Crawley secondary school hosts annual international charity football tournament

London Young Stars Elite uses the power of sport to help get young people away from crime and into something positive that also promotes health and well-being.

The annual International charity football tournament is hosted every May and brings together over 160 teams from all over the UK and Europe across two days.

The age groups for the event are from U7s to U13s, and what makes this tournament different from the rest is that it involves famous professional academy youth teams.

Last year, the tournament involved Atletico Madrid, Olympic Marseille, FC Barcelona alongside English teams such as West Ham, Cambridge United, and Birmingham City.

Event Organiser for London Young Stars Elite, Jonathan said: “We are looking for local businesses that would be interested in being a sponsor for an event that will be a life experience for hundreds of kids. This will be our fourth event and last year we had over 4000 people attend over the weekend and is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to promote their products and/or services.

“With a tournament of this scale, you can imagine the footfall is very high as kids football events attract not only parents and siblings, but also grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Our events have been so successful that we have had people attend both days even though their child only participated for one day.”

