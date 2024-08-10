Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have returned to League One in style after a 2-1 win over Blackpool thanks to goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna.

The goals came from two well worked, clinical counter-attacking moves and were the icing on the cake of a solid defensive performance by Scott Lindsey’s men.

Seven Crawley Town players out of the starting 11 made their debut for the club with only Ronan Darcy, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena and captain Jay Williams having played last season.

It was a fast opening few minutes for Blackpool and exactly the kind of welcome back into League One you would expect for Crawley. From a free kick which was cheaply given away by Max Anderson, Lee Evans played a pinpoint cross into the diving head of Oliver Casey who couldn’t get enough power on his effort to trouble Jojo Wollacott in the Crawley goal.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy gave Crawley Town the lead against Blackpool | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Reds managed to strike first when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy brilliantly chipped goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw after being played through by Jeremy Kelly with a wonderful scooped pass over the top of the Blackpool defence.

The Seasiders looked to reply quickly when CJ Hamilton went on a run beating two Crawley defenders in the process before finding Jordan Rhodes who had his effort blocked at the near post.

Hepburn-Murphy almost identically to his first goal chipped the keeper again after a well worked free kick but this time as he wheeled away in celebration the referee blew his whistle for an off-the-ball foul to keep the score at one.

Four minutes later, the lead had doubled for the Reds. Just as you thought he had taken a touch too wide, Junior Quitirna managed to get his shot away and with the help of a deflection, the ball looped over Grimshaw and into the back of the net.

Similarly to the first, Blackpool started the second half quickly as Sonny Carey’s strike from the edge of the box whistled past the post.

It took just under 15 minutes since the break for Crawley to string together a nice set of passes after a prolonged period without the ball as Anderson finished the move with a strike from outside the box which was dragged wide of the post.

Ashley Fletcher gave the visitors hope after he diverted Wollacott’s clearance into the back of the net.

Ade Adeyemo could have finished the game off when he was put through on the right hand side but fired his ferocious effort straight at Grimshaw. Minutes later Adeyemo had the ball in the back of the net when he met Jack Roles outside of the foot shot but it was offside which resulted in a tense ending for Reds fans.

Thankfully they could hold on and after a nine year absence, Crawley were able to pick up their first three points of their League One adventure in their opening game.

One name who got Crawley Town fans cheering everytime he touched the ball was Panutche Camara who returned to the Broadfield pitch in the 61st minute.