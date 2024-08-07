Crawley Town fans are delighted after it was announced former midfielder Panutche Camará was returning to the club..

The 27-year-old has joined on an initial two-year deal and first joined the Reds in June 2017 from Dulwich Hamlet. He went on to have three very successful seasons with the Red Devils, amassing over 100 appearances for the club, and became a fan favourite (see his goal in the X post below).

And supporters took to social media after the announcement of the signing to show their joy - and surprise.

Crawley Observer columnist Steve Herbert posted: “Wow welcome home! What a signing Reds are staying up ole ole!”

Ellis Barton said: “2 years too! Well done Crawley!”

Pat Harper said: “Wow didn’t see that happening.”

@GHCoaches posted: “This is a brilliant signing - club will sell a few more seasons tickets with this deal - let’s hope they can keep him match fit - has been dogged by injuries over the past couple of seasons- but worth the risk- welcome back Panutche.”

Ryan Buss said: "Yes absolutely love this. Welcome back @PanutcheCamara.”

Panutche Camará celebrates for Crawley Town against Morecambe in his first stint with the club | Picture: Steve Robards

Stuart Cooke said: “What the hell that’s signing of the summer welcome back. Over the moon with that.”

Matthew Rowe said: “Quality! Perfect player for Lindsey if he can stay fit and decent experience at a level above. Bissau-Guinea takeover loading with Quitirna in the team too?! Is Djalo still playing?”

@SwearySweep said: “He'll have improved massively, having played for coaches like McKenna and Schumacher.”

Plymouth fan @greenarmy1886 said: “Great signing. Best of luck Pan. Still don't understand why you left us..."

@cafc_2763 said: “You boys have got yourselves a proper player.”

@LukeRavenscr0ft said: “Crawley pulling off the most interesting rebuild of all time? Ripped up a pretty poor side on paper. Some of these additions are getting seriously interesting. Could see a top half finish if they can gel.”