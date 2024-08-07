Crawley Town have announced the following squad numbers ahead of the 2024-25 League One season.

Harry Forster is the only player from the 2023-24 season to have changed his number as he has taken the number seven shirt, which was previously occupied by Ben Gladwin.

The remaining vacant numbers have been taken and worn by the club’s new signings throughout pre-season.

Crawley’s newest recruit, Panutche Camará has chosen the number 12 shirt.

Here are Crawley Town’s squad numbers ahead of the new season:

Joe Wollacott – 1

Dion Conroy – 3

Cameron Bragg – 4

Charlie Barker – 5

Max Anderson – 6

Harry Forster – 7

Gavan Holohan – 8

Ronan Darcy – 10

Jack Roles – 11

Panutche Camará – 12

Ryan Sandford – 13

Sonny Fish – 15

Michael Dacosta Gonzalez – 17

Armando Quitirna – 18

Jeremy Kelly – 19

Joy Mukena – 20

Jasper Sheik – 21

Ade Adeyemo – 22

Muhammadu Faal – 23

Toby Mullarkey – 24

Anthony Papadopoulos – 25

Jay Williams – 26

Rafiq Khaleel – 27

Josh Flint – 28

Scott Malone – 33