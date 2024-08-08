Watch as Crawley boss Scott Lindsey looks ahead to League One season opener against Blackpool - and he reveals new club captain
The Reds face Blackpool at 5.30pm on Saturday (August 10) with the game also being shown on Sky Sports.
Lindsey has had to work with a new squad over the summer after the departure of a lot of last year’s promotion-winning side, including eight of the Wembley starting line-up.
But the Reds boss can’t wait to get going, and says his players are in the same boat. “We have had a really week in training,” he said. “Obviously we have watched Blackpool, who are very good.
“But we are looking forward to the game, especially being at home, very happy to be at home in that first game. The players are excited, it's a new challenge for us, a new season and we are really looking forward to the game.”
Lindsey has always had a great relationship with Reds and he can’t wait to see them on Saturday. “I’m really looking forward to walking out to see the fans in a competitive environment. We have missed that.
“As much as you try and prepare the team to play games against competitive sides, nothing beats facing opposition in a league fixture with the importance of the result and the importance of the performance.
“We are really ready for that and we are going to embrace it. It’s going to be a challenging season and we are really looking forward to it.”
