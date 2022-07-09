LiveCrawley Town 3-3 QPR RECAP: Reds come from three goals down in dramatic pre-season friendly after club announce latest signing from Tottenham

Crawley Town face Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in their first home pre-season friendly this afternoon (Saturday, July 9).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 4:51 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th July 2022, 5:03 pm

Fresh from their warm-weather training camp in Murcia, Spain, the Reds will be playing for the first time in front of their home fans under new manager Kevin Betsy.

Tom Nichols found the net from the spot against QPR. Photo: Cory Pickford

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:53

FULL-TIME: Crawley 3-3 QPR

And breathe. Who said pre-season friendlies were boring?

What a game.

Crawley looked dead and buried at 3-0 after an hour but somehow they managed to draw level and were the likeliest to find a winner.

Stay tuned for all the match reaction and analysis.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:51

(89) So nearly 4-3!

Oteh did well out wide to hold of a challenge before squaring to a trialist on the edge of the area who shoots just wide.

Into injury time.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:50

GOAL! Crawley 3-3 QPR - Manny Adebowale (83)

What a comeback!!

Owen Gallacher started the move with a fantastic pass before Aramide Oteh’s shot was blocked. The ball dropped nicely for Manny Adebowale who placed an inch-perfect shot in the bottom left corner.

Still time for a winner!

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:35

“We’re coming back,” chant the Crawley fans.

Their team has come to life in the last ten minutes.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:35

GOAL! Crawley 2-3 QPR - Tom Nichols (pen)

He’s not always reliable from the penalty spot but that was confidently done by Nichols, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Game well and truly on!

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:33

Penalty to Crawley!

(69) It’s impressive work by the left-wing trialist again as he charges into the box and is brought down before he can shoot.

Definite penalty and the ref points to the spot.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:27

GOAL! Crawley 1-3 QPR - James Tilley (66)

Maybe not game over just yet!

Some hope for Crawley as Tilley gets on the scoresheet with a fine finish after Nadesan’s shot was blocked.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:23

Crawley sub

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:35

GOAL! Crawley 0-3 QPR - Macauley Bonne (59)

Bonne wasn’t kept out for long. What an impact he has had off the bench.

He gets his brace with a fine finish after a fast counter attack.

That’s probably game over.

Saturday, 09 July, 2022, 16:21

(57) Hopefully a confidence boost for Addai as he gets warm applause after a good save to stop Bonne from finding the net again.

