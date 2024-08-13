Crawley Town 4, Swindon Town 2: Roles hit stunning brace as Reds progress in Carabao Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning brace from Jack Roles inspired Crawley Town to Carabao Cup victory – but they were made to fight for it by a spirited Swindon Town fight back.

Reds were leading 2-0 comfortably before the Robins fought back to draw level. But Roles, whose first goal was a 30 yard pile driver, scored his second with a curling effort before Khaleel slotted home to seal the win and ensured their name was in the hat for the second round.

Scott Lindsey made five changes to the side that beat Blackpool in League One on Saturday with Cameron Bragg, Raf Khaleel, Ade Adeyemo, Panutche Camara and Jack Roles all coming to give Reds an attacking line up.

Joy Mukena was given the captain’s armband for the night.

For Swindon, familiar face Will Wright was captain for his first return to the Broadfield Stadium since leaving the club in the summer.

It was a bright start and after just a minute Jack Roles curled an effort wide after number of swift passing movements.

A Jeremy Kelly free kick found Toby Mullarkey and he knocked down to Mukena, whose looping header was guided over by Jack Bycroft in the visitors’ goal. Roles then fired wide with a 25-yard free kick.

Reds were dominating but Robins had their moments and a clever free kick saw Aaron Drinan get behind the Reds defence, but his dangerous cross flashed across goal.

Crawley Town players celebrate Raf Khaleel's goal against Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Kelly looked good whenever he was on the ball and a drive forward on 25 minutes saw him beat a couple of players before releasing Khaleel, but his stinging effort was well saved by Bycroft.

Arguably the best chance of the half fell to Paul Glatzel. After an error from Josh Flint, Glatzel found himself with space and time in the Reds box but he didn’t even test Jojo Wollacott as he fired wide.

It was on 34 minutes when Crawley finally took the lead. Kelly started the move again, he passed to Roles who sent clear Adeyemo. Just like Armando Quitirna’s goal on Saturday, it looked like he took one touch too many, but the striker fired hard and low and the ball somehow squeezed under Bycroft.

Khaleel, sent through by Mullarkey, then tested Bycroft from a tight angle.

Lindsey made two changes at half time, replacing Kelly and Camara with Quitirna and Papadopoulos, the latter making his Reds debut.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start with two corners in quick succession and from one, Jack Cottterill tested Wollacott with a piledriver from 25 yards.

Khaleel looked lively all evening on the right for the Reds and he again tested Bycroft with a low drive nd linked up well with Quitirna minutes later but his final pass was blocked.

But Crawley fans did have to wait long for their side to extend their lead - and what a strike it was.

Roles got the ball 30 yards out and you just sensed he only had one thing on his mind.

He unleashed an stoppable drive which left everyone in stadium stunned as it hit the back of the net.

But Swindon hit back straight away as Nnamdi Ofoborh scored a stunner of his own to drag his side back into the game.That gave the visitors confidence and on 65 minutes they had a chance to equalise after Papadopoulos was adjudged to have handled from Jeff King’s cross.

Of course, it was Wright who stepped up but his low shot to the right was well saved by Wollacott. But Reds fans cheers were cut short when sub Harry Smith headed home from the resulting corner.

It was a spirited comeback from Swindon.

Lindsey then brought on Ronan Darcy and Charlie Barker for Max Anderson and Cameron Bragg.

But it was Swindon who kept attacking and Wollacott had to be at his best to deny Dylan Mitchell on 75 minutes.

Roles was then booked for a foul on Ollie Clarke, leaving Wright a chance from his range - but to everyone’s surprise Cotterill took it and Wollacott was equal to it again.

At this point it could have gone either way but you felt something special was going to win it and luckily it went Crawley’s way.

And it was another special from Roles. There was good work from Papadopoulos and Barker in the build up before Khaleel found Roles 20 yards out and he curled it beautifully into the far corner.

But Reds were not done and the outstanding Khaleel sealed the win with a lovely drive from 15 yards after a good break from Quitirna.

The second half was breathless and although there were mistakes that allowed Swindon back into the game, they showed great resilience and class to see off their lower division opponents.